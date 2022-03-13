Graham: ‘Deplorable,’ ‘Dishonorable’ Biden Wouldn’t Give Ukraine Fighter Jets

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said on this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures” that it was “deplorable” that President Joe Biden did not give fighter jets to Ukraine.

Graham said, “I’m calling for the crushing of the Russian economy even though our war and fight is not with the Russian people. It is with Putin. The only way this war ends is with Putin going to jail or being taken out by his own people. How do you make that happen? You have to help the Ukrainians.”

He added, “It is deplorable to me, dishonorable that we would not give 28 fighter jets to the Ukrainians to defend their skies against Russian aggression. The Biden administration stopped that transfer. One minute they say they are not using planes we have, but if we give them more, it would be World War III. What happened is that Putin threatened Biden, and he folded like a cheap suit. Give them the planes. The speech in Poland by the vice president is not an adequate substitute of MiGs going into Ukraine to help the Ukrainians defend themselves. I am all in. I don’t want boots on the ground, no-fly zone yet. But if chemical weapons are used by Putin, then I support a no-fly zone.”

