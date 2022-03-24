Hirono: GOP Used ‘Dog Whistles’ on KBJ’s Crime Record and Attacked Her for Being ‘a Black Woman’ Representing the Poor

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The ReidOut,” Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) stated that Republicans on the Judiciary Committee attacked Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for being “a black woman representing poor people” and that these statements, along with criticism of her record on sex crimes could be called “dog whistles.”

Hirono said that Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) has voted to confirm judges with similar sentencing records to Jackson’s and “that’s why I brought it up, and that’s why I asked Judge Jackson, do you think that these judges who have been sentencing along the lines that you have, that they are soft on child pornographers? Of course, the answer is no. This is what you call a double standard. And they also attacked Judge Jackson for representing — a black woman representing poor people. You know, you could call these things dog whistles.”

