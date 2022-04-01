GOP Rep. Carl: ‘On the Verge’ of Giving House Republicans the Largest Majority They’ve Had in 100 Years

Republicans are expected to do well in the November elections, but just how well remains to be seen.

Democrats hold a narrow 12-seat majority over the GOP. Flipping just a handful of those seats will likely result in a Republican taking the speaker’s gavel from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). However, Rep. Jerry Carl (R-AL) said he believes the eventual likely Republican majority will be much larger.

According to the Alabama Republican lawmaker, the female vote could go to the GOP, given the impact of inflation on the cost of living.

“This is the factor that they’re missing, and that is the female vote,” he declared. “And this is Jerry’s opinion — the moms. This is what turned out in Virginia. That’s the reason we keep pointing at Virginia. This is going to happen again. But you’ve got single moms who are trying to feed their kids. They fill a bowl of cereal in front of them and let them eat that cereal so they can run back and get dressed to go to work. Now, that bowl of cereal is up 12, 15, 20% — whatever the magic number is today, and it is just getting higher.”

“Then they get in the car to take the kids, and the price of that gas has doubled what it was a year ago,” Carl continued. “And these moms — that little 3 and 4% pay raise that they got — 7% inflation has eaten it up. I’m telling you, it is going to bring out voters. It’s going to bring out the moms. You get the moms stirred up. You get that mama bear turned loose. You’ve got problems. The Democrat Party has not figured that out yet. Virginia taught them absolutely nothing. I think this election is going to be an eye-opener for the Democrats and the Republicans.”

Carl said he was working to flip Democrat seats to Republicans but also said the November midterm could lead to the largest majority for the GOP in 100 years.

“I’m working very hard, and we’re in the process of identifying five Democrat districts that we can help five Republicans run to take those districts over. We need to win five to take the speakership back, take the majority back. I want 35, and I think we can do it. Thirty-five — that would be the largest majority up here for the Republican Party in 100 years. And I think we’re on the verge of doing that. We’re putting in a lot of work and a lot of effort. And we’re doing everything we can do to get it there.”

