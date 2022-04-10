Liz Cheney: Ivanka Trump’s Testimony Before the January 6 Probe ‘Helpful’

Representative Liz Cheney (R-WY) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that Ivanka Trump, the daughter and senior White House adviser of former President Donald Trump, was “helpful” during her eight-hour testimony before the House committee investigating the January 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol.

Anchor Jake Tapper asked, “Former President Trump’s daughter and senior adviser Ivanka Trump testified in front of your committee for eight hours this week. Was her testimony helpful? Did she shed any new light on the crucial hours while the attack was underway?

Cheney said, “Certainly, her testimony was helpful as has been the testimony of many hundreds of others who have appeared in front of the committee. I would just note that it really tells you why the fact that Dan Scavino and Peter Navarro have completely refused to cooperate with the committee, why that was so clearly contemptuous, why we were right to move to contempt charges against both of them. There’s absolutely no privilege in this country that is an absolute blanket immunity from having to come and testify, having to come and talk to a congressional committee, particularly under these circumstances. So the committee is going to continue to work to get evidence and testimony. Again, we’re incredibly grateful. I’ve been incredibly grateful and frankly moved by the many, many people who have come before us because they know it’s their patriotic responsibility and duty to tell us about what happened and to make sure it never happens again.”

