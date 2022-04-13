Zeldin: We Need Prosecutors to Enforce Law and Not Downgrade Offenses

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Rep. and gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin (R-NY) said that district attorneys need to enforce the law instead of refusing to enforce certain laws and downgrading others and he would set an example of this by firing Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Zeldin said, “Day one, we should fire Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. That will set the example. District attorneys should be enforcing the law. The Manhattan District Attorney, on his first day, put out a memo saying he wasn’t going to enforce laws across the books. Others, he was going to downgrade. We should say, on day one, he’s fired. That is within the constitutional authority in New York for the governor of the state. I believe that we should repeal cashless bail. Judges should have discretion to weigh dangerousness and flight risk and past criminal record and seriousness of the offense on all offenses when setting bail. But people need to feel safe on our streets and our subways. People are looking at other states where their money will go further, they’ll feel safer, they’ll live life freer. So, every day, permanently, people are fleeing New York and they’re not looking back.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett