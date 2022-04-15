Herschel Walker Responds to The Nation’s Elie Mystal: ‘I’m Not Going to Have You to Bully Me Because You Can’t’

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Georgia Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker reacted to a piece from The Nation’s Elie Mystal declaring Walker to be “an insult to black people.”

Walker dismissed Mystal’s proclamation and offered to sit down with Mystal, given his objective was “bringing people together.”

“Well, you’re 100% correct. They’re going to do this here, and I know what I signed up for when I decided to run,” he said. “But what’s strange about it is he’s not telling everyone that the Democratic Party has left the brown and black people behind. They forgot all about us. And they not just forgot about us, you look at the policies that’s going on, which has nothing to do with color. What it has to do with is these policies is not suitable for the people of Georgia. They’re not suitable for the people of the United States of America. And it doesn’t matter what he called me. You know, I was bullied when I was a little kid. Words are not going to hurt me.”

“Right now, he knows, and I’m going to take my athletic world out of this, I’m the most qualified candidate for this race right now, and I’m the most qualified candidate to represent Georgia as a United States senator,” Walker continued. “So it doesn’t matter what you say. I know what I’ve done. You know, first of all, I did graduate as one of the top members in my class in high school, and I do have one of the largest minority-owned food service companies in the United States of America because I’ve worked my tail off to become that and I want everyone to have the same advantages that I’ve had, and the way you do that is by working hard, by getting out there putting their perspiration and aspiration to whatever you do, make sure you do it the right way. And so, it doesn’t matter what they say.”

“I represent the people of Georgia, and I’m not going to do what people tell me to do, and I’m not going to have you to bully me because you can’t. But what I would love to do for you to take the time to come down to Georgia. We sit down and break bread because I’m about bringing people together, not separating people. What it seems like you are is to separate people because of color. That’s not Herschel Walker.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor