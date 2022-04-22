Axelrod: MTG Lawsuit Will Be Dismissed — ‘She’ll Raise a Ton of Money Off of It’

CNN political analyst David Axelrod said Friday on “Anderson Cooper 360” that the lawsuit attempting to disqualify Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) from reelection ballot access over her comments and tweets surrounding the January 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol will fail and increase her fundraising.

Cooper said, “Do you think the case brought against Greene would be successful?”

CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin said, “No, I don’t. I think this is an embarrassment for Congresswoman Greene.”

Cooper said, “David, does this just help her with her base?”

Axelrod said, “Yeah, I totally agree with Jeff’s analysis except for one point. He calls it an embarrassment to her. And perhaps it is to some, but for her, it’s an embarrassment of riches. This only strengthens her with her base. She will play the victim, and she will end up on top because they will dismiss this case. And meanwhile, she’ll raise a ton of money off of it, which is what she’s been doing from the beginning. She’s one of the most prolific fundraisers in the Republican Party because her antics are rewarded time and again. I don’t think this is going to be any different.”

