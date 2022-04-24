McCaul Defends McCarthy on Trump Comments — ‘Absolutely’ Can Lead House GOP, ‘In Very Good Shape’

Representative Michael McCaul (R-TX) defended House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” over audio in which McCarthy said he would advise then-President Trump to resign if Trump was impeached over the January 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

When asked if McCarthy could still lead the House Republican conference, McCaul said, “Absolutely. I think Kevin is in very good shape. In fact, the president came out saying this is not going to endanger his relationship with Kevin, that he is strongly supportive. You have to put it in the context of when it was given.”

He continued, “This was literally right after Jan. 6. It was a very dark day and a very shocking day. A lot of emotions flying high,” the lawmaker said. “What Kevin was doing was gaming out various options, like, ‘Hey, what if he got impeached in the House and then the Senate convicted? Would it be better for him to resign?'”

McCaul added, “But the fact is he never had the conversation with President Trump. President Trump said yesterday that he fully supports Kevin McCarthy for speaker, as do I. Kevin has put one goal and one goal only in his mind. That’s taking back the majority.”

