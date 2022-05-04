ABC’s Hostin on Dave Chappelle Attack: Trump Unleashed ‘Incivility’ in Our Country

ABC’s legal analyst Sunny Hostin said Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that comedian Dave Chappelle getting attacked on stage during the “Netflix Is A Joke Fest” was in part due to former President Donald Trump unleashing “incivility.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “What do you think is happening? It’s happening on airplanes. It’s happening on street corners. People are just running up. I mean, the Hollywood Bowl. He just ran up on there.”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “Things that can contribute to what’s going on. The pandemic, the opioid crisis, the fact that Trump was out there saying things like, ‘just knock the hell out of them, I promise you I’ll pay for the legal fees’ when he had a heckler. I mean, there are many factors involved here. And then Will Smith was the pièce de résistance as it were.”

Guest co-host Lindsey Granger said, “Okay. This is not a political thing. You want to wrap it into politics, but this is really about security.”

Behar said, “It didn’t happen before.”

Granger said, “Will Smith was particularly right-leaning running up on the screen and slapping Chris Rock.”

Hostin said, “But I think that Trump unleashed some incivility, at least in our country.”

