ABC’s Hostin Defends Protests at SCOTUS Justice Homes: I’m ‘Shocked’ They Want Privacy

ABC’s legal analyst Sunny Hostin said Monday on ABC’s “The View” that she was “shocked” at complaints about protests outside the homes of Supreme Court justices after a draft opinion leaked that would overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.

Hostin said, “I was watching a lot of the protests that were happening outside of some of the justices’ homes, and my understanding is that Justice Alito has had to go into hiding because of this, you know, draft opinion that was leaked. And while I think it is terrible that a justice would have to go into hiding, I think it is really clear to the justices now that, as Ana mentioned, 64 to 66 percent of Americans believe that the Supreme Court should uphold Roe v. Wade, right? And so that being said, maybe these protests and maybe this outcry gives Chief Justice Roberts some leverage for a more moderate approach. Because we saw during the hearing that he was looking for a way, a moderate way to handle this case. And I just think when you have the Supreme Court justices like Clarence Thomas coming out this weekend and saying at the 11th Circuit Judicial Conference that they will not be bullied and that people need to live with outcomes they don’t agree with.”

She added, “Then other justices are saying you have no right to stand and freely protest, peacefully protest outside of our homes. We have a right to privacy. Well, women have a right to privacy as well, and women have a right to privacy with their bodies. I’m just shocked that that’s what we’re hearing from men, that’s what we’re hearing from the justices, that’s what we’re hearing from Republicans, that people don’t have a right to protest this draft opinion when the Supreme Court has found that you have a right to protest in front of abortion clinics, that there can be no buffer zone.”

