Dem Rep. Krishnamoorthi: Biden Should Invoke Defense Production Act for Formula Like Trump Did for Meat

During a portion of an interview with the Fox News Channel aired on Friday’s “Special Report,” Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) called on the Biden administration to invoke the Defense Production Act to address the shortage of baby formula and pointed out that the Trump administration invoked the Defense Production Act for meat production and “baby formula is at least as important as anything else right now.”

Krishnamoorthi said, [relevant remarks begin around 2:00] “I mean, heck, the other day, we released a report where the Trump administration invoked the Defense Production Act for the production of meat at one point. And I think that baby formula is at least as important as anything else right now.”

