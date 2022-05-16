Buffalo Mayor: ‘False Information, Hateful Information’ Should ‘Be Banned’ ‘On the Internet and on the Airwaves’

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” Buffalo, NY Mayor Byron Brown (D) argued that “False information, hateful information,” and “attempts to indoctrinate people in different forms of hate and violence on the Internet and on the airwaves of this nation should just absolutely be banned.”

Host Anderson Cooper asked, “You told CNN earlier that far-right public figures that promoted white replacement theory are complicit in these murders. Obviously, they will deny that. What does accountability look like to you in that regard?”

Brown answered, “I think one way accountability looks is to ban that kind of hate speech, that kind of misinformation on public airwaves, in social media, on the Internet. It should not be allowed. False information, hateful information, attempts to indoctrinate people in different forms of hate and violence on the Internet and on the airwaves of this nation should just absolutely be banned. It should not be tolerated. It should be denounced.”

