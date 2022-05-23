Raskin: U.S. in Dire Situation — GOP Going with Trump ‘Deranged Theories’

Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said Monday on MSNBC’s “All In” that the Republican Party was going with former President Donald Trump’s “deranged theories” and putting the United States in a dire situation.

Raskin said, “I have heard, certainly from hundreds, and perhaps thousands of people, who wrote to me after the second impeachment trial, to say they were either independents, or they were Republicans, or they were teachers, they were professors. They were really watching to see what was happening, and they found that the evidence of Donald Trump’s guilt was overwhelming, that we had refuted any and all of the frivolous legal and factual arguments that have been attempted by Trump’s lawyers.”

He added, “So, I know that tons of people who were in movement then, and I think there are even many more people in movement now, as we see, you know, what was an insurrection and an attempted coup, that took place in the January of last year continues to be an attempt to delegitimized our constitutional order and our elections. And there are people, like the Republican nominee for governor in Pennsylvania today, who participated in these events. I think that Mastriano rented three buses to take people down to Washington for the Stop the Steal events. He is now being promoted up the ranks of the GOP. So, the situation is far more dire than it even was then, as Donald Trump has continued to double down on the big lies and polemics and the disinformation, and his party continues to go with them and to roll with these deranged theories.”

