Donny Deutsch: Replacement Theory Racism on the Ballot in November

MSNBC contributor Donny Deutsch said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that Democrats needed to make replacement theory racism an issue in the midterms.

Anchor Nicolle Wallace said, “It’s an incredible opportunity for Democrats because I haven’t seen any of these candidates on the Republican side have to face questions about where they stand on the leaked Supreme Court opinion. If it leads to statewide bans on abortion that exclude the exceptions for rape, incest, and life of the mother, you’re at about an 80% issue for Democrats. When you talk about whether or not we should have faith in free and fair elections, you’re at about a 70% issue. Access to the polls is a 66% issue. People supported the substance of what was in the voting rights legislation that never made it through the U.S. Senate. What do you see as sort of the read on these Republican primaries and the opportunity for Democrats?”

Donny Deutsch said, “I think race is on the ballot. Two YouGov polls that kind of really stung me. 61% of Trump supporters, almost two-thirds believe in replacement theory when asked about it. They actually believe it.”

He added, “Another stunning YouGov poll, 48% of all Republicans say it’s not necessarily important for their leaders to condemn white nationalism or racism. I want to say that again, one in two Republicans say, no, that’s really not an issue for me. You put those together.”

Wallace interjected, “Explains why they don’t want the history of race in the country taught.”

Deutsch said, “So that’s what’s on the ballot here, and you put that together, the replacement theory, the racism with Roe v. Wade versus the big lie, you would think the Democrats would be able to cobble together a kind of overall anti-democracy message.”

