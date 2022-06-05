GOP Rep. Tom Rice: I Would Support Trump Again if He Apologizes for January 6

Representative Tom Rice (R-SC) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” said he would consider supporting former President Trump again if Trump apologized for his role in the January 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Rice was one of the 10 Republican lawmakers who voted to impeach Trump.

Co-host Jonathan Karl said, “You surprised almost everybody when you came out and voted in favor of impeachment.”

Rice said, “It wasn’t that hard. When I thought about what had happened and the president’s activity or inactivity that day, he sat there and put his own vice president’s life, and vice president’s wife’s and his daughter’s life at risk with people shouting, hang Mike Pence, when watched the Capitol being sacked, when he watched the Capitol police officers being beaten, for three or four hours, and lifted not one finger to stop it, it was clear to me what I had to. I was livid. I took an oath to protect the Constitution. I did it then, and I would do it tomorrow.”

Karl said, “How many of your House Republican colleagues believe what you just said privately?”

Rice said, “More than you might imagine.”

Karl said, “There’s no way you can support him for president again?”

Rice said, “No, there’s one way if he apologized.”

Karl said, “So if he came out and said, ‘I’m sorry,’ I mean, all that goes out?”

Rice said, “If he came out and said, ‘I’m sorry that I made a huge mistake on January 6.’ Then I might consider it.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN