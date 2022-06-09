Hawley: Biden Administration Lied About Disinformation Board — ‘Set Up to Go After You’

Wednesday, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) told FNC’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” that the Biden administration had not been honest about the so-called disinformation board it had intended to set earlier this year.

According to Hawley, despite saying its purpose would be aimed at threats abroad, the entity would have also been used against the American people, according to documents obtained by the Missouri Republican lawmaker.

“As it turns out, Tucker, the people that the Biden administration thinks are the real threat to America,” he said. “It’s not the drug cartels. It’s not foreign threats. It’s you. It’s the American people. If you have questions about COVID, if you have questions about COVID masks, if you have questions about the COVID vaccine, this administration wanted you to be monitored. This Disinformation Board was set up to go after you. That’s what the documents say.

“By the way, election integrity, same story,” Hawley continued. “The documents specifically mentioned that they needed to be a Disinformation Board because some people were having questions about election integrity. Some people had questions about January 6. Well, we couldn’t have that, and this Board was set up to monitor that. That was what was in their sights. And I’ll tell you, Tucker, it just gives the lie to what they were saying in public.

