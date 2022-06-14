Schiff: We Have Enough Evidence Showing Trump ‘Engaged in Likely Multiple Criminal Acts’

Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Tuesday on CNN’s “Don Lemon Tonight” that he believed the House Select Committee investigating the riot at the U.S. Capitol has enough evidence showing former President Donald Trump “engaged in likely multiple criminal acts.”

Schiff said, “Our mission is to expose the facts to the public light about a plot to overturn a presidential election, the first non-peaceful transfer of power we’ve had in our history, and prescribe remedies, legislative remedies to protect our country going forward. The principal mission of the Justice Department is to bring people to justice who break the law. We can make a referral, but of course, the Justice Department doesn’t sit around waiting for referrals from us, at least, they haven’t in the past. I hope they’re not simply waiting for us now. It’s their duty to follow the evidence and, if there are credible allegations of crime, to pursue them against anyone, including former presidents.”

Lemon said, “If they shouldn’t be waiting, do you find at least in what you know enough credible evidence for the Justice Department to act at this moment?”

Schiff said, “I certainly believe there’s enough evidence for them to open an investigation of several people, and so did Judge David Carter of California believes the former president and others were engaged in likely multiple criminal acts. So if the Justice Department concurs with Judge Carter, let alone my own view or others, they should be pursuing that. So, yes, I think there is sufficient evidence to open an investigation. It would be of you up to the Justice Department ultimately to decide does that evidence rise to proof beyond a reasonable doubt such that they’re comfortable indicting someone. But there’s certainly, in my view, enough evidence to open up investigations.”

