Kinzinger: Trump Guilty of ‘Seditious Conspiracy’

Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that he believes former President Donald Trump was guilty of “seditious conspiracy.”

Kinzinger said, “What we can do from the committee’s perspective is show, as we have so far, for instance, the pressure that was coming down on Mike Pence and how the president knew what he was doing.”

He added, “This attack on January 6 is unprecedented, and the rot that led up to it is unprecedented. It’s essential at this moment that we get a grip on this and figure out how to defend our democracy.

Anchor George Stephanopoulos asked, “It’s up to the Justice Department in the end but have you reached the conclusion that President Trump should be prosecuted?”

Kinzinger said, “I certainly think the president is guilty of knowing what he did, seditious conspiracy, being involved in these kinds of different segments of pressuring DOJ, vice president etcetera. Obviously, as you know, we’re not a criminal charges committee. I want to be careful in specifically using that language. But what we are presenting before the American people would rise to the criminal involvement by the president and definitely failure of the oath. The oath has to matter here. Your personal demand to stand for the Constitution has to matter. If you have people that don’t regard that at all, there’s no law in the world that we can pass that will make a bit of difference.”

