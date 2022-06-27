High School Football Coach Joe Kennedy Touts SCOTUS Victory — ‘Every Single American Has Won with This’

Monday on Newsmax TV’s “John Bachman Now,” high school football coach Joseph Kennedy reacted to the Supreme Court siding 6-3 in his favor for praying on the field after games.

Kennedy was fired from his role as varsity assistant coach at Bremerton High School and as the junior varsity head coach after he refused to quit praying on the 50-yard line following games.

Kennedy hailed the victory as an “elevation for all Americans in their freedom of religion” and their “freedom of speech.”

“My elevation is nothing. This is an elevation for all Americans in their freedom of religion and also in the freedom of speech,” Kennedy advised. “Nobody is any more important than anyone else. My rights are the same as everybody’s, and I was just exercising mine. So, I’m glad that the rest of the justices took a look at it, looked at the facts of the case, and realized this is not a big deal. This is a guy just being thankful after a football game.”

“I mean, everybody is blowing up my phone saying, ‘Hey, we won,’ because that’s what it was. We all won. Every single American has won with this. That’s why there won’t be any riots or anything like that or a protest because every American has the exact same rights, according to the First Amendment,” he concluded.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent