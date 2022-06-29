Dem Rep. Torres: GOP, Trump ‘Planned’ January 6 ‘Day One After His First Election’

Representative Norma Torres (D-CA) claimed Wednesday on MSNBC’s “José Díaz-Balart Reports” that Republican lawmakers and former President Donald Trump had been planning January 6, 2021 since “day one” after his first election in 2016.

Torres said, “Yesterday’s testimony was another gut punch to every single one of us who was on that balcony face down crawling our way through rows and rows of seats to safety with, you know, hardly any officers in sight. And for me, as a former 911 dispatcher listening to those radio traffic of officers screaming, you know, asking for help through that entire ordeal, what that tells me is that every one of those Republicans that have been identified and the leadership, the GOP leadership in Congress and in the Senate knew about it. There were in on it. They knew that the president was trying to force his way into staying another four years.”

She added, “More and more to me — it appears that this was something planned from day one after his first election way back when he first won. They were planning the re-election. They knew they couldn’t win with a candidate who was so grossly incompetent in being the president of the United States. Every time he opened his mouth, it was violence, violence against immigrants and women and LGBTQ community, anybody who would stand in his way and not agree with him. It was always turned on him. What I feel more badly about are those core workers that ran these elections. These election workers, many of them on minimum wage who, have to put up with the gross incompetence of the law enforcement who was supposed to protect them because the president unleashed this violence on them.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN