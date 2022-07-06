Mary Trump: I Think Donald Trump Knew Proud Boys Were Going to ‘Escort Him’ into Capitol on 1/6

Former President Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that she believes her uncle knew the Proud Boys were armed and going to “escort him” into the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Anchor Joy Reid said, “Knowing Donald Trump as you do, what do you think he might have done if he had gone to the Capitol?”

Trump said, “I’ve been thinking about that a lot because it doesn’t make sense if Donald thought for a second he was going to be in harm’s way. Quite honestly, when I first heard months ago he was going to go to the Capitol, I didn’t think it was true because he’s such a physical coward. But then we hear he knows the people are armed. We know the Proud Boys, and Oath Keepers were on board from the very beginning.”

She continued, “My speculation at this point is he knew they were going to be there to escort him into the building where he would make his play on the floor of Congress. Again, it’s speculation. I can’t think of any other scenario in which he would put himself in such a position. He needed to feel 100% confident that she was going to be just fine.”

