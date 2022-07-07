Macy Gray Walks Back Gender Comments — Never Meant to Hurt Anyone in LBGT Community

Macy Gray said Thursday on NBC’s “Today” that her comments on gender were not meant to hurt anyone in the LGBT community while addressing the backlash.

Co-host Hoda Kotb said, “You were on the Piers Morgan show, and there was a question about trans women. This is what you said in part, ‘As a woman, just because you go change your parts doesn’t make you a woman. If you want me to call you a her, I will, because that’s what you want, but that doesn’t make you a woman just because I call you a her just because you got a surgery. You can call yourself whatever you want.’ There was a wave of backlash that came as a result. Just tell many where you are right now on that statement.”

Gray said, “Well, I never, of course, meant to hurt anybody with what I said. I’m actually a huge — I think it takes a lot of courage to be yourself, to go out in the world and be honest about who you are. So I think anyone who is in the LGBT community is a hero and sets an example for all of us with that, you know? So, I said some things that didn’t go over well, but my intention was never to hurt anybody. I feel bad that I did hurt some people. I think it’s, you know, just about education is about conversation and us getting to a point where we understand each other … I’ve learned a lot through this. So I think that was one of the reasons it might have happened. It was a huge learning experience for me. I just have compassion for, you know. I think you can, like I said, you can call yourself, like, you’re whoever you believe you are, and no one can dictate for and take that from you.”

Kotb said, “I think life is an education process. The more you sit with people, talk with people, it changes your perspective. Has your perspective changed, do you feel?”

Gray said, “I’ve learned so much, and I think you know, being a woman is a vibe, and it’s something I’m proud of, and it’s very precious to me. I think that if you in your heart feel that that’s what you are, then that’s what you are, regardless of what anybody says or thinks. You know what I’m saying? So, but, yeah, I’ve learned a lot, absolutely. And I’m glad I did because now I know.”

Kotb said, “Well, thank you for clearing that up because I think people got confused, and you realize sometimes through education maybe you do feel differently about things.”

