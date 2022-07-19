Adam Carolla Slams ‘Blowhard’ Prince Harry — ‘Who Cares What This Imbecile Has to Say?’

Tuesday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” comedian Adam Carolla reacted to Prince Harry criticizing his new home for the “rolling back of constitutional rights” in a keynote speech at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

Carolla asked who cared what the “imbecile” and “colossal blowhard” had to say. He added that Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, had “infiltrated his brain and ruined him.”

“Who cares what this imbecile has to say? Like, number one,” Carolla questioned. “Like, we go, ‘Oh, he must know something.’ He doesn’t know anything. Meghan Markle has like infiltrated his brain and ruined him.”

“He’s just such a colossal blowhard, but a bigger picture — it’s just easier to make fun of the United States for everyone,” he continued. “And that is only because of how big we are, right? So, it’s like we are so powerful. We have done so much. And I also feel like a lot of these countries we bailed out in World War II circled back because there is some weird shame factor, so they are kind of going after us because we did bail them out. The countries we bombed in World War II are better to us than the countries we bailed out in World War II.”

