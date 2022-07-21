GOP Rep. Cammack: Biden Administration Can’t Get Formula Issue ‘They Broke’ ‘Back to Functioning’

On Thursday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Fox Across America,” Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL) stated that despite national outrage and law changes “there’s still a shortage” of baby formula “because the Biden administration can’t get out of its own way. They are so terrible at absolutely everything that they still, to this day, cannot get something that they broke just back to functioning.”

Cammack stated, [relevant remarks begin around 1:46:45] “[T]his was back in April and May, and it’s now July. And just last week, a bill comes to the floor and it actually removes the tariffs for importing formula. Why does it take so long for us to actually take action, or the Biden FDA, which was responsible for this shortage in the first place? Because don’t forget, it was the Biden FDA that shut down the nation’s largest manufacturer of baby formula without any plan to backfill the supplies and no plan to get this factory back online. And so, I think it’s pretty ridiculous that, despite the fact that we’ve had national outrage, that there has been legislation that has been passed, that we are literally flying in cargo planes of baby formula, having passed legislation to ease the labeling issues, that there’s still a shortage. And it’s not because of supply and demand. We didn’t just all of a sudden randomly start having more babies. It’s because the Biden administration can’t get out of its own way. They are so terrible at absolutely everything that they still, to this day, cannot get something that they broke just back to functioning. So, this is a real problem, and elections have consequences.”

