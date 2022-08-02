Joy Behar on Al-Zawahiri Killing: Biden Is ‘Like Liam Neeson’

Joy Behar told her co-hosts on Tuesday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View” that President Joe Biden is like the actor Liam Neeson in the 2008 action film Taken while discussing the killing of al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a drone strike in Afghanistan.

During his speech Monday, Biden said, “Justice has been delivered, and this terrorist leader is no more. People around the world no longer need to fear the vicious and determined killer. The United States continues to demonstrate our resolve and our capacity to defend the American people against those who seek to do us harm. We make it clear again tonight that no matter how long it takes, no matter where you hide if you are a threat to our people, the United States will find you and take you out.”

Using Taken’s tagline Behar proclaimed, “He’s like Liam Neeson. I will find you, and I will kill you.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “He took a lot of heat for pulling troops out of Afghanistan. I mean, does this not show that, you know, with drones, we apparently don’t need boots on the ground to target terrorists?”

Behar added, “I hope the irony is not lost on us that while Biden was taking out this terrorist from 9/11, Trump was playing golf with some of the with Saudi Arabians who are behind the 9/11 attack. I think that’s an important contrast to make.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN