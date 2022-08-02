MSNBC’s Alter: Kansas Was a ‘Choice-Quake’– Abortion Could Play ‘Very Large Role’ in Midterms

MSNBC political analyst Jonathan Alter said Tuesday on “MSNBC Prime” that Kansas voters passing “No” on a ballot measure that would have removed language in the state constitution protecting abortion is a “choice-quake.”

Guest-host Ali Velshi said, “What do you make of what you have seen so far tonight?”

Alter said, “I think the big news is ‘choice-quake.’ This issue is going to be huge in the election if, in a state like Kansas, those who favor abortion rights came out in such numbers and won by way more than expected. I mean, by some polls, they were expected to lose narrowly. It was a blowout. And this sends a big message nationally to Democrats.”

He continued, “Now, the red wave theory was already in tatters in the last couple of weeks if you look closely at the polling data. It’s clearly going to be a very competitive election in the fall. There is no red wave. That is history. But what we don’t know is how much of a role abortion is going to play, and tonight was an indication it could play a very large role.”

Alter added, “Now it’s considered likely that the Democrats will gain seats in the Senate, and it is increasingly possible that they will hold the House.”

