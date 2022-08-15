Peter Strzok: ‘The American Public Should Trust’ the FBI in Mar-a-Lago Raid

Monday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” former FBI agent Peter Strzok weighed in on the department’s recent raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

Trump described the raid as putting his home “under siege” in a move “that has never happened to a President of the United States before.”

Host Joe Scarborough asked Strzok if there was any reason the American people should not trust the FBI.

Strzok said that “the American public should trust what the FBI is doing” in seizing documents from Trump’s home.

“[A]bsolutely, the American public should trust what the FBI is doing,” Strzok advised.

“You know, what’s funny is I think back — the year and a half that I spent with a team looking at Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server,” he continued. “There was no concern. There was no outrage on behalf of any Republican as we used search warrants, as we went out and did a very invasive investigation to try and get to the bottom of what she did or didn’t do. So, it’s not that the FBI is targeting any one side or the other. What you see is the FBI going out on a day in, day out basis, objectively investigating allegations of law.”

