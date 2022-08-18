Charles Blow: Republicans a ‘Threat to Democracy’

MSNBC political analyst and New York Times columnist Charles Blow said Thursday on MSNBC’s “The Last Word” that Republicans were a “threat to democracy.”

Blow said, “Conservatism in this country has always been against democracy. They have never wanted full democracy. They have always pushed against it.”

He continued, “For a long time, there were people who suggested, be more moderate…the Reagans and the Bushes. But Donald Trump comes along and says, you can actually do your anti-democratic thing without having to moderate. You can go headfirst into it and be your full self and unapologetically say that you do not want to be a democracy, and that is OK. That is what we are seeing now. Right now, the conservative party is the Republican Party. That is what they have become, the threat to democracy.”

Blow added, “I don’t really care if people are squeamish about it. I don’t care if they think it is hyperbolic to say that. I don’t care if people say, well, you are pushing us toward Civil War if you say that half the country’s problematic. Well, they are. If you were answering on a poll that you don’t believe that someone who won the election actually did, and you don’t believe that Donald Trump created a problem with the insurrection and what happened, you are a problem. If you are electing people who want to overturn a legitimate election, and are actually saying, basically saying that they are not into democracy anymore, then you are the problem.”

