GOP Rep. Banks to Republicans: Run on Trump’s Popular Agenda

Friday, during an appearance on Fox News, Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) urged his Republican colleagues and others seeking high office on the GOP ticket to run on former President Donald Trump’s record.

According to the Indiana Republican lawmaker, the time during the Trump presidency was remembered fondly by a lot of votes, which he said could help carry the day on Election Day.

“My advice to Republican candidates, whether they’re running for the Senate or the House, is to run on the Trump agenda,” he continued. “It’s a very popular agenda. Energy independence, securing the border, tough on crime, restoring the strength of America’s military. Those are winning issues today more than ever.”

“So, I’m not going to give advice to Senate Republican leadership, but if they hadn’t asked for it, but if I did, it would be run on the — run on the very popular Trump agenda, and you’re going to win,” Banks added.

