Megyn Kelly on Fauci Response to Possible Congressional Subpoena: ‘F-ck You’

SiriusXM host Megyn Kelly said, “fuck you, Dr. Fauci,” on Wednesday’s broadcast of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” during her opening monologue heavily criticizing outgoing National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Kelly was reacting to Fauci telling CNN’s “New Day” that he considered cooperating with congressional oversight.

When asked if he would be willing to testify before Republicans after his retirement, Fauci said, “Sure, I certainly would consider that.”

He added, “But you’ve got to remember — I believe oversight is a very important part of government structure, and I welcome it, and it can be productive. But what has happened up until now is more of a character assassination than it is oversight. So, sure, I would be happy to cooperate, so long as we make it something that is a dignified oversight, which it should be, and not just bringing up ridiculous things and attacking my character. That’s not oversight.”

Kelly said, “He sounds like he’s been invited to afternoon tea at one of our houses. ‘I will consider it. I’ll consider it. You know, only if it’s oversight because what I experienced was personal attacks. I will go if it’s true. Fuck you, Dr. Fauci. You don’t get to say whether you go — you get a congressional subpoena, you show up, or you get the Steve Bannon treatment!”

