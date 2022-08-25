Rep.-Elect Ryan: Trump ‘Essentially Traitorous’ — If I Had Done What He Did, I Would Be in Jail

Representative-Elect Pat Ryan (D-NY) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Alex Wagner Tonight” that former President Donald Trump is “essentially traitorous.”

Tuesday, Ryan defeated his Republican opponent in a special election in New York’s 19th district.

Wagner said, “When we talk about democratic freedoms, and you look at the polling, and I think voters are legitimately concerned about freedoms. Some people sort of read into that democratic norms, elections, the existential threat posed by Donald Trump. Is he the one who talked about on the campaign trail? There are so many investigations right now I think it makes people’s heads spin. I think it is worth covering because this is a former president of the United States. As a politician in a swing district who’s trying to win a seat, hold on to the seat, how much are the words’ Donald Trump’ uttered?”

Ryan said, “We are not afraid to call out Donald Trump as someone who, I believe, is essentially traitorous at this point. I had a top-secret clearance. I was an Army officer. If I had done what he did, I would’ve been in jail, 100%. No questions asked. And that is has certainly been part of it.”

He added, “The polling that we saw a few days ago, that threats to democracy are now top-of-the-line. And it’s this cumulative effect of, OK, in 48 hours, you put more assault weapons on the street, you ripped away reproductive freedom and access to abortion. Then you dismantled the EPA. We are hearing more about January 6. We see what’s continuing happen with the president. It’s just guardrails of democracy increasingly being hit, and that’s a wake-up call for folks.”

