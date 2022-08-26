Mayorkas: Abbott Busing Migrants ‘Puts Financial Pressure on Us,’ Causes ‘Problems in Our Very Efficient Processing’

During portions of an interview with CNN on Thursday, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) program busing migrants to New York City and Washington, DC is “problematic” because Abbott is acting unilaterally, and doing so “wreaks problems in our very efficient processing” and puts “financial pressure” on the department because it funds non-profit organizations.

Mayorkas said, “It is problematic, however, when an official works, not in collaboration with us, but unilaterally, and that lack of coordination wreaks problems in our very efficient processing.”

He also stated, “It also puts financial pressure on us, in that we fund the non-profit organizations. We understand their capacity. We understand their needs, and when that action is not coordinated with us, and with them, the whole system is out of whack.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett