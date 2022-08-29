Charlie Crist: Biden Is Being ‘Honest’ About ‘Semi-Fascist’ Republicans

Florida Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist said Sunday on CNN’s “Newsroom” that President Joe Biden was being “honest about what he feels in his heart and his soul” when calling “MAGA” Republicans “semi-fascist” during a speech last week.

Brown asked, “When it comes to President Biden, you have said you wanted him to come campaign with you in Florida, so it does matter what the president says and how you view it. So, again, let me just ask you, what do you think about the president calling millions of Americans semi-fascist?”

Crist said, “Listen, he’s got to express and be honest about what he feels in his heart and his soul. And I think that’s probably exactly what he did. Now, to your question, do I want him to come campaign for me? Absolutely. I mean, what he’s done, I’m wearing the American and Ukrainian flags. How he’s handled, that situation is almost miraculous. You know, keeping the E.U. together, expanding NATO. Doing what’s right to make sure that these people who are literally fighting and losing their lives to fight and defend democracy against a giant opponent Russia, it’s remarkable what the president has done, and probably because it’s all based on relationships that he has had over the years. He’s trusted. He’s a decent guy. He works hard. He tells the truth. And I think that’s exactly what he’s done.”

