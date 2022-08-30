McCaskill: I Don’t Buy FBI Out to Get Trump — They ‘Handed’ Him the Presidency

MSNBC contributor Claire McCaskill said Monday on “Deadline” that she does not buy the FBI is out to get former President Donald Trump after they raided his Florida estate because she believes they handed him the 2020 election by investigating then-Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton for mishandling classified materials.

McCaskill said, “We don’t expect there to be a consistency here. I mean, the chants of ‘lock her up’ are going to ring forever. By the way, if you really look at this objectively, if this is all about the FBI being out to get him and it be corrupt and politicized, the way I remember it, the FBI kinda handed the presidency to Donald Trump in the first place.”

She added, “I mean, looking into the emails of Anthony Weiner, two weeks before the election, which brought up all of the email stuff again, I don’t think there are very many people that don’t think that had a decisive impact on Donald Trump becoming president. So the FBI gave it to him. So I’m not buying that now all of a sudden, the FBI is a grossly political agency that has done nothing the entire time in its existence but go after Donald Trump. He doesn’t have a defense that is consistent or cogent.”

