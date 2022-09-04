DCCC Chair Maloney: ‘This Election Is About Mainstream Versus MAGA’

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) chairman Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY) said on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” that the midterm election is about “mainstream” Republicans and Democrats versus the MAGA movement.

Guest-anchored by Mike Emanuel asked, “The president Thursday night said MAGA Republicans are destroying American democracy. He tried to draw a line between MAGA Republicans and mainstream GOP, but he offended a lot of folks in the process.”

Maloney said, “There’s nothing the president said on Thursday that has not been said by leading conservatives and Republicans. I mean, with the president said is exactly what people like Judge Luttig said. It’s exactly what people like Vice President Mike Pence and John Bolton have said. If you listen to comments from previous presidential nominees like Mitt Romney. In other words, this is not republicans versus democrats. This is mainstream Republicans and Democrats versus MAGA extremists. This election is about mainstream versus MAGA. I’m proud that we have a president that knows right from wrong.”

He added, “Republicans and the Democrats are in large part in agreement it is the MAGA movement that is extreme, that has ripped away reproductive freedom, that justifies the attack on the Capital, that plays footsie with white supremacists, and cue in on conspiracy theorists. That’s what the president was talking about.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN