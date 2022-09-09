ABC’s Hostin: Queen Elizabeth Wore Crown of ‘Pillaged Stones’ — Monarchy Built on Backs of Black, Brown People

ABC legal analyst Sunny Hostin said Friday on “The View” that late Queen Elizabeth II wore a crown with jewels “pillaged from India and Africa” that represented a monarchy “built on the backs of black and brown people.”

Hostin said during the panel discussion about the queen’s death, “I studied in London, and so I lived in London for a while. I got caught up in the pomp and circumstance of it all as well. I wanted to see the changing of the guards. I wanted to see everything. I wanted to meet the queen because I think we all love glam and pageantry. I think, though, we can mourn the queen and not the empire.”

She added, “Because if you really think about what the monarchy was built on, it was built on the backs of black and brown people. She wore a crown with pillaged stones from India and Africa. Now what you are seeing, at least in the black communities that I’m a part of, they want reparations. You know, Barbados left the sort of, this monarchy, this colonization. Jamaica, I have a lot of Jamaican friends that is coming soon. Right now, Charles is in a position that he has 14 colonies that he’s now head of state, including Australia and Canada. I believe if I’m correct. It’s time for him to modernize this monarchy, and it is time for him to provide reparations to all of those colonies. I also think, you know, a monarchy, it’s very easy to uplift one family. The harder thing is to uplift all families. I think he’s in a position to be able to do that.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN