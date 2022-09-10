Cuellar on Migrant Busing: People ‘Say Open Borders,’ But ‘Don’t Like It’ When They Get ‘a Drop’ of What We Get

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) stated that cities that Texas is busing migrants to are getting “only a drop” of what border communities deal with and said that “it’s interesting, people can say open borders, but when it happens in their own backyard, they don’t like it.”

Cuellar said, [relevant remarks begin around 2:45] “Look, it’s interesting, about a year ago or two years ago, the first city that bused some people from the border away from the border was actually my hometown of Laredo. We actually bused them to Dallas and to Houston. And guess what happened? My friend, the mayor in Houston called the mayor in Laredo and said, hey, what are you doing? You can’t send them over here. So, it’s interesting, people can say open borders, but when it happens in their own backyard, they don’t like it. What they’re seeing is only a drop of what Tony Gonzales and myself and the border communities see. We get thousands of individuals that are coming in.”

He added, “When you look at it, when there [are] high numbers of people coming across, 60% of the Border Patrol agents in the south are doing border processing work, that is babysitting the migrants. 10% of them are actually doing administrative work. That only leaves 30% of the agents that are actually at the border or are at the checkpoints. So, when you have more people coming across, therefore, you’re going to see…more deaths of people dying because there are [fewer] Border Patrol agents.”

