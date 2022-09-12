ABC’s Hostin: Until U.S. Has Accountability for White Supremacy, We Can’t Unite As Country

ABC legal analyst Sunny Hostin said Monday on ABC’s “The View” that she believes America cannot come together as we did in the wake of the 9/11 terror attacks until we have accountability for white supremacy.

Co-host Ana Navarro said, “We must never forget that sense of unity that we all felt that day. I think the big difference is that it was an attack from a foreign foe. We have had such horrible things happen in this country since. They’re not the same. Every tragedy is uniquely tragic and sad, but January 6th was a horrible attack on the United States and on democracy.”

Hostin said, “The biggest threat to our country today, says the FBI’s director is white supremacy and domestic terrorism. Merrick Garland said the biggest threat to our democracy is white supremacy and domestic terrorism. How do you come together when it’s homegrown terror? And we have never addressed why there is that issue that remains in this country 400 years later, and until we get to that, until we have accountability, we are not, I don’t think, ever going to be able to come close to what we saw in terms of unity.”

