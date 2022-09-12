Issa: I Have to Tell People Trying to Leave Afghanistan, Ukraine Legally to ‘Show up at the Border’ — It’s ‘Easier’ to ‘Circumvent the Law’

On Monday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show,” Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) said that because of how easy it is to enter the U.S. through the southern border, he tells people who are trying to get out of Afghanistan and Ukraine and trying to come in legally that “if they fly to Mexico, show up at the border, they will get paroled, and then we can work while they’re in the United States. I have to tell them, in a sense, to circumvent the law because it’s a lot faster and easier.”

Issa stated, [relevant remarks begin around 1:05:30] “There’s no question at all, there are things we need to do. The problem is, they’re not the things they [the Biden administration] want to do. What we need to do is have a guest worker program that works, what we need to do is make it easier and quicker if you are coming here legally to get through the process. And oh, by the way, we have to do what Trump did for the first time in a generation, which is, make it hard to come here illegally. Right now, coming illegally makes sense, when I have people from Afghanistan or Ukraine who are having trouble getting in here legally, I have to tell them if they fly to Mexico, show up at the border, they will get paroled, and then we can work while they’re in the United States. I have to tell them, in a sense, to circumvent the law because it’s a lot faster and easier.”

He later added, “I still have people who helped us in the war in Afghanistan that are still sitting in Qatar and other places trying to get here. I have people sitting in Poland who are displaced, who have family and connections here that are hoping to come here while the war wages on and can’t get here.”

