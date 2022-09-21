Nikki Haley: Sunny Hostin Can’t Stand a Minority Female Is a Republican – Democrats Are ‘Racist’

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said Wednesday on FNC’s “The Faulkner Focus” that ABC legal analyst Sunny Hostin criticized her name because she “can’t stand the fact that a minority female would be a conservative Republican.”

Haley said, “It is not the first time, and it won’t be the last time that the hosts of The View come after me or that liberals come after me in whatever way. They can’t stand the fact that a minority female would be a conservative Republican.”

She continued, “So you look at what Sunny Hostin does and the idea that no, Sunny is not her name. Nicki is my name. It is on my birth certificate. It’s an Indian name, and I embrace my Indian heritage. I wrote two books who described the struggles my family had, what it was like growing up—the idea you can do this. You won’t see her fired from that show. We won’t see an apology from that show. They let liberals say that about conservative Republican minorities all the time, and yet nothing is done. Had this been said about a Democrat, all hell would have broken loose.”

Haley added, “What I hope Democrats realize when they look at what happened on ‘The View,’ it is Democrats that are racist. The liberal extremists are the ones that are racist and think minorities are incapable of going to the DMV to get an ID and incapable of finding schools for their children. Let’s let Independents, conservative Democrats realize that no, it is not Republicans that are racist or sexist.”

