Behar Compares Abortion Bans in U.S. to Women Killed in Iran

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Friday on ABC’s “The View” that they should be “standing in solidarity in this country for men trying to control us with their abortion laws” while discussing the demonstrations in Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini.

Amini was allegedly beaten by police and died last week over her hijab.

During a discussion on the protest and CNN’s Christiane Amanpour refusing to wear a headscarf for her scheduled interview with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, co-host Ana Navarro said, “Christiane Amanpour is an inspiration to me, to women around the world. There was a time when you wouldn’t see women covering international news and having these type of interviews with international heads of state, holding their feet to the fire. She has done it now for 30 years. She is an anchor of international news. She is a groundbreaker, and I think she realizes what her role and the symbolism of what that means, and I think it was an act of solidarity with what is going on in Iran. We should all be standing in solidarity with what’s going on in Iran.”

Behar said, “Well, we should be standing in solidarity in this country for men trying to control us with their abortion laws.”

Navarro said, “Let’s not make that comparison.”

Behar said, “Why not?”

Navarro said, “Because those women over there are getting killed.”

Behar said, “I’m not saying they’re equivalent. I’m just saying we need to watch what’s going on in our own country too because these men will try and control women.”

Navarro said, “I agree, but to me, they’re very different conversations.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN