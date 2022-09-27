Sanders: Gas Prices Have Fallen ‘Considerably,’ But There’s ‘Corporate Greed’ There and in Food

On Monday’s broadcast of NBC’s “Late Night,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) argued that while gas prices “have gone down considerably,” there is still the need to combat “this issue of corporate greed,” because “the oil companies are making record-breaking profits.” He also blamed corporate greed for high food prices.

Sanders said, “[W]hat we should understand, is that while gas prices have soared — they’re going — have gone down considerably, the oil companies are making record-breaking profits. When people go to the supermarket and see a high price of food, understand that you’ve got a handful of food companies that control the industry that are also making record-breaking profits. So, I think what we have to deal with is this issue of corporate greed, of billionaire control of our political system, of concentration of ownership. And we have got to tell the American people that we’re going to fight. And it’s not going to happen tomorrow, but the fight has got to be for a government that works for all of us and not just for the people on top. And I’ll tell you something, Seth, if we are not successful in doing that, you’re going to see more and more people saying, I don’t believe in democracy.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett