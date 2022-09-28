Watch: Behar Questions DeSantis ‘Emotional Intelligence’ on Climate Change

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) might be lacking in “emotional intelligence” for his stance on climate change.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “This is a moment I think for DeSantis to show he’s a leader of all Floridians. that it’s not about politics. I would encourage him don’t even call your political team for the next week. Focus on helping the people of Florida, the Democrats, the counties who will never vote for you. He’s smarter than Trump. I think we all recognize this. I actually expect to see competent leadership.”

Behar interrupted, “That’s not really saying much.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “It’s not saying much, but he is smarter.”

Behar added, “You know, there’s such a thing as emotional intelligence. Can I just make this one point because according to NPR, Florida’s climate challenges are among the biggest in the country, hurricanes intensified by climate change, rising sea levels, extreme heat and drought, and this one’s the worst one, health threats from mosquito-borne diseases? This is the quote from Governor DeSantis about climate change, ‘I am not in the pews of the church of global warming leftists.’ This is what he thinks about climate change, and now his state is getting hit with one of the worst hurricanes we will ever see.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN