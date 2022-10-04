Carville: ‘Stupid’ Republican Primary Voters Nominating ‘Very Low-Quality’ Candidates

Democratic consultant and political commentator James Carville, on Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The 11th Hour,” called Republican primary voters “stupid” people who nominate “very low-quality” candidates.

While discussing a report Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker allegedly paid for a girlfriend’s abortion, which Walker denied, Carville said, “Here’s a guy, he paid for his girlfriend to pay for an abortion. Of course, they did. They have the canceled check. They have a handwritten note. They have the evidence, right? It has four different children for different women that it dates. He’s never seen his four kids. His child speaks out against him.”

He added, “The good thing about this is you’re just exposing hypocrisy everywhere.”

Guest anchor Ayman Mohyeldin said, “Speaking of candidate quality, James, you got Mehmet Oz, you got Doug Mastriano, you’ve got Herschel Walker, Blake Masters. How big of it a problem is it for the GOP that this is the quality of candidates they are running in this cycle.”

Carville said, “They have a lot of stupid people a vote in the primaries. They really do. I’m not really supposed to say that, but it’s an obvious fact. But when stupid people vote, you know who they nominate? Other stupid people. The Republicans have a problem. They have very low-quality people who voted in the primaries and the producing very predictably low-quality candidates. It’s evident right in front of them.”

