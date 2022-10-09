CNN’s Bakari Seller: ‘Tommy Tuberville Can Go to Hell’

CNN contributor Bakari Seller said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) could “go to hell” while discussing his comments about crime.

Tuberville said, “They want crime because they want to take over what you’ve got. They want to control what you have. They want reparations because they think the people who do the crime are owed that.”

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “Just to be clear, ‘They want reparation because they think that people do the crime are owed that.’ There’s no other way to read that sentence, and we have reached out several times to Tuberville’s team. There’s no other way to read than other than black people want reparations.”

He added, “There is only one conversation about reparations, and that is for the descendants of slaves.”

Seller said, “Tommy Tuberville can go to hell. I’ll tell you what, the fact is, he made tens of millions of dollars off unpaid black men as a football coach. He literally has the stature he has because people went out there and assumed the risk and incurred the risk of concussions, playing hard and everything. And for him to give these racist tropes? I mean, that infuriates me. But this is a large swath of the Republican Party that they have to deal with that they have never done.”

