Deutsch: Better Packaged DeSantis, Lake, Mastriano ‘More Dangerous’ than Than Trump

Political commentator Donny Deutsch said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano and Arizona GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake were “more dangerous” than former President Donald Trump because they present a better image.

Deutsch said, “The scary thing that I want to say about Donald Trump is I wish our problem was just Donald Trump now, and you now have better packaged Donald Trumps, you have Ron DeSaints we can go through the line, the governor that’s running in Arizona.”

Anchor Nicolle Wallace said, “Kari Lake.”

Deutsch continued, “The governor that’s running in Pennsylvania.”

Wallace said, “Mastriano.”

Deutsch concluded, “These are people who are even more dangerous because they present themselves in better packaging and better clothes. Donald Trump, it’s easy if you’re on the other side. Look at this crazy guy, the hair, and the ridiculous things he says. But now we have Ivy-educated versions. Well, he was Ivy-educated, Ivy League types, if you will. The scary thing right now is because Donald Trump will go down in history as a villain as he is, is what’s to come.”

He added, “The only thing that will get through to the Republicans is one or two more losses. We’ll see what happens in the midterms and 2024. Just losing at some point has a stench that even the Trumpist Trumpers will start to move away from.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN