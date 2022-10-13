Johnson: ‘People Don’t Feel Safe in Their Neighborhoods’ — ‘Because of Soft-on-Crime Policies’

Wednesday, during FNC’s “Special Report,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) weighed in on how crime had become an issue in his Wisconsin U.S. Senate reelection campaign.

Johnson faces Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes (D-WI), who Johnson claimed had a track record of being “soft” on crime.

“Crime seems to be an issue that is really moving your race,” host FNC “Special Report” Bret Baier said. “Is that a fair statement?”

“It is,” Johnson replied. “That’s because murders, 2021 over 2017 — or 2019 are up 70% statewide and up 93% in Milwaukee. And we’re on pace to beat those records as well. People don’t feel safe in their neighborhoods. And this is because of soft-on-crime policies. I’m running against a lieutenant governor who together with the governor wanted to reduce our prison population by 50%. Lieutenant Governor Barnes said that is now sexy. No, it’s dangerous.”

“They released — paroled 884 criminals, 784 were violent criminals, including 44 child rapists and 270 criminals who primarily committed or attempted murder, and they were horrific murders,” the Wisconsin Republican continued. “And so we’re just laying out the record, we’re just telling the truth about Governor Evers and Lieutenant Governor Barnes. And I think the polls are beginning to reflect that truth.”

