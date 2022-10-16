Fauci: For People to Say I’m Political Is ‘Completely Crazy’

Outgoing National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that for people to think he is political is “completely crazy.”

Anchor Jon Karl said, “Fauci became the subject of bizarre conspiracy theories and received countless death threats as he was vilified by the right. So what’s the biggest misconception about you?”

Fauci said, “You know, I don’t know, Jon. I think the misconception is I was misleading people. You know, to say that I, who have been adviser to seven presidents and have never ever veered one way or the other from an ideological standpoint, for somebody to say that I’m political, that’s completely crazy.”

Karl said, “Would you take back what you said about masks? Obviously, the guidance changed, but you were very definitive. You said there’s absolutely no reason for people to be wearing masks.”

Fauci said, “Sure if I had to do it over again, of course, I would have analyzed it a little bit better.”

Karl asked, “Was it a mistake in so many states, in so many localities, to see schools closed as long as they were?”

Fauci said, “I think, I don’t want to use the word mistake, Jon. If I do, it gets taken out of the context – the question you’re asking.”

