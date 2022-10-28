Hawley: Democrats Seek to Destroy Economic Underpinnings of America’s Middle Class, Working Class

Thursday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) speculated on the long-term objectives of the Democratic Party, which he claimed was an effort to change the U.S. economy and its cultural traditions.

According to the Missouri Republican, Democrat politicians seek to transition to a “secular progressive utopia.”

“Jamie Raskin, who is one of the most famous progressives in the House of Representatives, comes out and says in writing that we need to go to war with Russia because it’s a Christian conservative country,” host Tucker Carlson said. “Now, there are probably a lot — you know, reasons not to like Putin or people have different views on the invasion of Ukraine, but this guy is talking about a religious war. Should a Member of Congress be talking like this? And should he be taken seriously? This seems like jihadi stuff and scary to me.”

“You know, you wouldn’t want to take him seriously, except for the fact that this is the majority party in control of the entire United States government right now, both Houses of Congress and the White House,” Hawley replied. “But here’s the thing, Tucker, that they won’t quite say out loud but is absolutely true is that what the war they really are waging, the cultural war they’re most interested in, is right here in the United States of America.”

“It’s America’s, let’s be honest,” he continued. “Christian culture that they don’t like, it is the way that we live, it is the way that working people and middle-class folks live. It’s the values that we hold, they don’t like any of those things, and they want to destroy the economic underpinnings of America’s middle class and working class. That’s what this is about. That’s why Joe Biden says stuff like this is a necessary transition. Transition to what? To their secular progressive utopia, I guess, in the meantime, we all just have to suffer the consequences.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor