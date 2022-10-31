Newsom: FNC’s Jesse Watters Aided and Abetted Paul Pelosi Attack

Governor Gavin Newsom (D-CA) said Monday on “CBS Evening News” that Fox News host Jesse Watters has been “mocking” Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), for months which aided and abetted the home invasion hammer attack on him.

According to an FBI affidavit, the suspect, 42-year-old David DePape, confessed to breaking into the Pelosis’ San Francisco home with the intent of breaking the Speaker’s kneecaps to “show other Members of Congress there were consequences to actions.”

Newsom said, “I have seen the dehumanization of Nancy Pelosi. I don’t think anyone’s been dehumanized like her consistently.”

He continued, “I mean, I watched this one guy, it was Jesse Watters or something on Fox News, what he’s been saying about Paul Pelosi the last six months, mocking him consistently. Don’t tell me that’s not aiding and abetting this. Of course, it is. It’s sowing the seeds that create a culture and a climate like this.”

Newsom added, “They’re sowing the seeds. They’re creating a culture and climate like this. I mean, look online. Look at the sewage that is online that they amplify on these networks and in social media to dehumanize people like Nancy Pelosi and other political leaders.”

